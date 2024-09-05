Man charged with forging Janet Kataha’s signature

A 24-year-old man has been remanded to Luzira Prison over forging the signature of Uganda’s first lady and education minister Janet Kataha Museveni.

On Wednesday, UMOJA Youth Development Initiative Uganda executive director Kenneth Niwamanya appeared today before Buganda Road Court presided over by chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, who charged and remanded him.

However, Niwamanya denied the charge of forgery as slapped against him by the state.

“You have a right to apply for bail but since you do not have sureties in court, you are remanded until September 23 for the mention of your case,” Kayiizi said.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze told court that Niwamanya had long sought to make the first lady the patron of his organization and to achieve his goal, he allegedly forged "To Whom It May Concern" letters bearing the scanned signature of Janet.

Prosecution accuses him of using the signatures to solicit money from various offices to organize a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds