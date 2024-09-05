Man charged with forging Janet Museveni's signature
What you need to know:
- Prosecution told court that the suspect had long sought to make the first lady the patron of his organization to achieve his own goals.
A 24-year-old man has been remanded to Luzira Prison over forging the signature of Uganda’s first lady and education minister Janet Kataaha Museveni.
On Wednesday, UMOJA Youth Development Initiative Uganda executive director Kenneth Niwamanya appeared today before Buganda Road Court presided over by chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, who charged and remanded him.
However, Niwamanya denied the charge of forgery as slapped against him by the state.
“You have a right to apply for bail but since you do not have sureties in court, you are remanded until September 23 for the mention of your case,” Kayiizi said.
Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze told court that Niwamanya had long sought to make the first lady the patron of his organization and to achieve his goal, he allegedly forged "To Whom It May Concern" letters bearing the scanned signature of Janet.
Prosecution accuses him of using the signatures to solicit money from various offices to organize a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds
According to the charge sheet, Niwamaya on August 22, 2023 at the Ministry of Education and Sports’ Embassy House office in Kampala, with intent to deceive the members of the public, forged a to whom it may concern letter dated July 24, 2024 bearing a signature of the first lady.