Man chokes to death during Christmas Day eating contest 

This file photo taken in July 2015 shows a man in an amateur eating contest in Kayunga District in central Uganda. Police in Kanungu District are investigating a similar cases after another man choked to death during a Christmas Day eating contest. PHOTO/ FILE

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

The deceased was identified as Gad Sentekola, a resident of Kibimbiri cell, Kabuga – Kihihi Sub County in Kanungu District.

Police in Kanungu District in south western Uganda are investigating circumstance under which a 56-year-old man died after an amateur eating contest on Christmas Day.
The deceased was identified as Gad Sentekola, a resident of Kibimbiri cell, Kabuga – Kihihi Sub County in Kanungu District. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.