Man chokes to death during Christmas Day eating contest 

Police in Kanungu District in south western Uganda are investigating circumstance under which a 56-year-old man died after an amateur eating contest on Christmas Day.

The deceased was identified as Gad Sentekola, a resident of Kibimbiri cell, Kabuga – Kihihi Sub County in Kanungu District.

His body was taken to Kihihi Health Centre IV, where it was established that he choked to death.

“The public should know that such contests are risky and can be life threatening. The common type of contests, are eating and alcohol drinking contests. Under normal circumstances, the organizers of the event should have the competitors informed about the risks and also put measures in place to protect them, like having medical personnel on board,” said police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga.