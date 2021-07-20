Man chops brother into pieces, hands self to police

The suspect told police that the deceased had failed to collect oxen from their stepbrother since it was his turn to use the animals.

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Police in Lamwo District are holding a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his own brother on Saturday evening.

Ronald Oyet, a resident of Lokile Village in Aceba Sub-county, reportedly handed himself to officers at Padibe Police Post, claiming that he had killed his elder brother after a fight.

In his police statement, Oyet stated that a bitter disagreement that ended in a fight ensued between him and his elder brother identified as Samuel Okeny, 30, on Saturday at about 4pm over a pair of oxen.

He told police that Okeny ( the deceased) had failed to collect the oxen that he had given to their stepbrother, Mr James Obalim, yet his turn to use the animals had come.

Oyet later led police detectives to their home where they recovered the body of Okeny, including a blood-stained axe that he used to hit and kill the deceased.

Investigations revealed that the oxen belonged to their father, Mr Joseph Anywar.

Yesterday, Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa regional spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that statements from witnesses indicate that a fight ensued between the pair in which Oyet fatally hit his brother with an axe, killing him instantly.

According to Mr Ongom, a case of murder has been registered against the suspect.

“The scene of crime was visited by the CID officers who retrieved the exhibit that is the axe, statements were recorded from witnesses and a post-mortem was done and case of murder has been opened and the suspect is in custody,” he said.

According to Mr Ongom, the body was handed to the relatives for burial after the post-mortem. He, however, noted that it was very rare that the suspect handed himself to the police even after he knew he had committed murder.

“He was very cooperative, much as he committed murder, that level of compliance was very encouraging, and we have preferred a charge of murder against him pending more investigations,” Mr Ongom noted.

