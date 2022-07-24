Man climbs electricity pylon in Kampala in suspected suicide attempt

Police officers spent more than an hour pleading with a man in his 40s to climb down after he scaled a high voltage electricity pylon at Nalukolongo in Rubaga Division, Kampala City in what authorities suspected to be a suicide attempt.

The man identified as Joseph Ssebuliba, a resident of Busega in Kibumbiro, Rubaga Division climbed the pylon at around 10:30am prompting the residents to call police.

The Officer-in-Charge of Nateete Police Station Hassan Ssekalema was able to convince Ssebuliba to come down and negotiate.

Ssebuliba didn’t tell the police why he climbed the pylon.

The victim has been taken to Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital for examination and treatment.

Climbing pylons carrying high voltage lines is very dangerous to humans, and electricity authorities often warn people not to scale them.