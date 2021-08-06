Man climbs tree in attempt to commit suicide after failing to recover Shs130m

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Traffic was Thursday paralysed for almost four hours on Mbiko -Kampala highway, Njeru Municipal Council in Buikwe District after a 26-year-old businessman climbed one of the trees on the road, threatening to commit suicide when he reportedly failed to recover Shs130 million he lent his business partner.

Mr Ivan Mawanda, a produce dealer and resident of Mbiko said he lent one Bernard Wabwire the said money about three years ago on conditions that he repays after about a month with interest.

However, when time for repayment was due, he was only given Shs5 million.

Mr Mawanda said he reported the case at Jinja Police Station which arrested Mr Wabwire, only to release him a few days later without his knowledge or clearing his balance.

“Police frustrated my effort to recover my money because it seems he (Wabwire) bribed some of the officers. I did not want to kill myself but all I want is to alert the public to join me in recovering my money since authorities have frustrated me. I have used all possible measures to recover my money, including reporting to police but all in vain," Mr Mawanda shouted as he kept scaling the tree trunks until he got to the peak with Wabwire’s portrait hanging around his neck.

It took the intervention of Police and Uganda Red Cross team who talked to him into calling off his suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement

Friends convince Mr Ivan Mawanda to climb down after he reportedly tried to commit suicide when he failed to recover his Shs130 million from a business partner. PHOTOS/ DENIS EDEMA

However, Mr Mawanda told the crowd that had gathered under the tree that he would only climb down with the help of his friends, and only if police and Red Cross officials left the scene.

After climbing down, he was arrested and detained at Njeru Police Station.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said Mawanda’s case is civil in nature AND advising him to hire a private lawyer to help him recover his money through the courts of law.

"This is a civil case where Mr Mawanda has to get a lawyer to follow up the matter because as police, we are to look for witnesses and involve banks in which the transaction was made," said Mr Mubi before adding that Mr Mawanda was in their custody for his own safety.

However, preliminary police investigations revealed that there was no written agreement between Mr Mawanda and Wabwire which complicates his case even further.