Man commits suicide after sharing bed with stranger

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

A peasant farmer in Lira District has committed suicide by taking pesticide after he woke up and found another man on the same bed he entered the previous night.

The father of eight children, Geoffrey Omara, could only recall that he returned home drunk Tuesday evening but was surprised when he woke up at 5am and found his wife, the stranger and him on the same bed.

This, according to neighbours and local leaders, prompted the 48-year-old resident of Te-gweng “B” Village, Onywako parish, Itek Sub-county to end his life over suspected adultery.

Te-gweng “B” Village LC1 chairman, Mr Jimmy Opio said ‘‘when the deceased woke up, he attempted to fight the intruder but to his shock, the wife ganged up with the stranger and beat Omara badly.’’

According to Opio, the woman (wife to the deceased) who deals in local potent gin ensured the husband was totally drunk before bringing in her alleged lover into the house.

‘‘The husband only woke up in the morning at around 5am to find the man identified as Odyama sleeping on their marital bed next to him,’’ he explained.

Advertisement

“This did not go down well with Omara. He angrily rushed to drink the poisonous pesticide used for spraying cotton which was in the house,” Mr Opio told Daily Monitor on Thursday.

He said the deceased was hurried to Giftlife Clinic in Lira City where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Mr Opio cautioned men against excessive consumption of alcohol because it is making them lose their manhood and resulting in this kind of scenario.

“Drink and go back home early otherwise you will be giving your wives an opportunity to commit adultery in your absence,” he said.

The LC3 chairman of Itek Sub-county, Mr Bonny Ongura, confirmed the incident.

He said it was a very shameful act for a mother of eight children to take another man to their marital bed, next to her husband.

“I condemn both suicide and adultery. The deceased should have consulted his clan leaders or come to us if he was having domestic misunderstandings with his wife instead of taking his own life,” Mr Ongura said.

North Kyoga regional police spokesman, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, told Daily Monitor that he could not comment on the incident since he was in Kampala for an official duty.