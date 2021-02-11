Man committed to High Court over rape of HIV patient

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A 48-year-old man charged with raping an HIV/Aids patient has been committed to High Court for trial.

Erias Ntalanzi yesterday appeared before City Hall Court presided over by magistrate Fatuma Nabirye.

The state prosecutor, Ms Viola Tusingwire, presented before court a letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), saying investigations into Ntalanza’s case were complete and that he should be sent to High Court for trial.

“Ntalanzi is hereby committed to the High Court to stand trial at a next convenient session,” Ms Nabirye held after scrutinizing the letter from the DPP.

Prosecution alleges that Ntalanzi committed the offence on February 12, 2020, at Kikaaya Kawempe Division in Kampala district.

Court heard that Ntalanzi’s 20-year-old victim was on the fateful day returning from a certain bar before he dragged her to his house and raped her.

Medical examination results indicate that by the time of the incident, the victim was suffering from HIV/Aids while Ntalanzi tested negative for the virus.