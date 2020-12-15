Man cuts lover dead, hands self to police

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Police in Pallisa District are investigating how a 20-year-old man reportedly killed his girlfriend at the weekend after accusing her of having a love affair with another man.

The officer-in-charge of Agule Police Station, Mr George Emuria, confirmed the development saying Simon Ochen, a resident of Omorio Village, Agule Town Council, allegedly used a sharp panga [machete] to cut his girlfriend Esther Lucy Asotto before he handed himself to police.

The 19-year-old girl is a resident of Chelekura Village, Chelekura Sub-county in Pallisa District.

“The suspect confessed to us [police] that he had killed the girl and the body was inside his house. We [found] the girl lying in a pool of blood with severe cuts on her neck and breast...,” Mr Emuria said.

Investigations are ongoing and police say they will prefer charges of murder against the suspect. Preliminary inquiries show that the suspect had been cohabiting with the deceased for some time before they developed a misunderstanding.

It is also being alleged that the girl had before relocated to another place after the parents had learnt that the man was disorganising her education. But when she reportedly returned, the man invited her to his home with the intention of ending her life.

Mr George Ochola, the chairman for Omorio Village, said: “The girl has been visiting him but it is sad he has decided to kill her.”

