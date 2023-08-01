Man decries surgery that cost him an arm 

Mr Joshua Okello, a 23-year-old resident of Pioneer Ward in Soroti City East Division, has had his dream of becoming an electrical engineer cut short after his arm was amputated.

On May 13, the graduate of certificate in electrical installation at St Kizito Technical Institute in Madera, Soroti District, narrates that he was involved in an accident as he rode a motorcycle on the Soroti-Lira highway at around 8pm.

“A speeding vehicle heading in the opposite direction knocked me in front of Shell Petrol Station in Soroti City,’’ he says.

He sustained a knee injury on the right leg and bruises on his body. Mr Okello was helped by four well-wishers to reach his home.

“While my right arm fractured during the accident, the left hand did not sustain any injury, but it was later amputated as I sought orthopedic services from a private clinic,’’ he says.

“Although I went through a painful night, I did not go to hospital [after the accident],’’ he adds.

The next day, he sought treatment at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Okello says upon an examination at the hospital, he was told that his “condition was complicated and required a highly-qualified orthopedic surgeon’’.

“We were verbally referred to Soroti Orthopedic and Surgical Centre in Orwadai area,” Mr Okello said.

He says he was admitted and put on treatment on May 15.

Mr Okello, however, alleges that the treatment that he received through the normal left hand paralysed it and it gradually weakened.

“I did not understand what kind of medicine was injected in me, but I think it was a pain killer,” Mr Okello says.

According to him, that marked the beginning of his trouble that later led to the amputation of the arm.

“When the condition worsened, they referred me for a city scan at Elgon Clinic in Mbale, which cost Shs600,000,’’ he says.

When he returned to Soroti, he consulted Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior surgeon at Soroti Hospital, who advised that his [left] arm needed to be amputated.

“I went back to Soroti Orthopedic and Surgical Centre for amputation,” Mr Okello says.

He notes that he can no longer do any productive work that requires the efficiency of two hands and seeks compensation from the medical facility.

Ms Juliet Amoding Ekitui, the administrator of Soroti Orthopedic and Surgical Centre, said she was not in the right place to comment about the patient.

Defence

Dr Joseph Raymond Malinga, the proprietor of Soroti Orthopedic and Surgical Centre, said: “There are so many scenarios that could have been associated with the patient’s health condition that cut off blood supply to his hand, but unfortunately, it manifested at a time we were managing his fracture.”

He pointed out the buerger disease, saying it could have cut affected the blood vessels.