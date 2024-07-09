Man detained for vandalising police CCTV cameras

The police are holding a man for vandalising Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in Kabojja in Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

The Police CCTV cameras installed under the National Safe City Project are meant to solve challenges of urban insecurity committed especially by armed assassins riding motorcycles and vehicles.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the suspect is identified as Abdu Kirumira, a resident of Kabojja in Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

Mr Owoyesigyire revealed that the suspect was on several occasions seen tampering with CCTV cameras in that area.

“On multiple occasions, the suspect was seen trying to knock down the cameras, throwing stones at them, and even attempting to dig out the cables. He eventually managed to destroy one camera which led to his arrest,” Mr Owoyesigyire told Monitor on July 9 in a telephone interview.

According to police, the suspect is being detained at Nateete Police Station.

“A case of malicious damage and destruction has been preferred upon him,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The police say the incident is part of a broader security concerns as tampering with CCTV cameras has become a common practice particularly among individuals under the influence of alcohol.

Police has called for respect of public property and reporting any suspicious activities around CCTV installations to help maintain safety and security in the community.

The first phase of the surveillance system installation began in June 2018 and has steadily progressed with 693 live CCTV cameras mounted to monitor Lungujja, Old Kampala, Rubaga, Naalya, Bulenga, Kawaala, Kabowa, Nateete, Mutundwe and surrounding areas.

Some of the key capabilities of the installed CCTV cameras are surveillance, picking up number plates of wanted motor vehicles, identifying suspected criminals, monitoring traffic flow among others.