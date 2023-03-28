Man dies after wife cuts off his genitals in Kampala

Police in Kampala are holding a woman on allegations of cutting off her husband’s genitals which caused the man’s death.

Uganda’s police spokesperson Fred Enanga has identified the suspect as Joy Biira, a resident of Nabisalu Wasswa Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala.

Police further disclosed that the “Biira is in custody on charges of murdering Benson Baluku with whom they were staying as husband and wife.”

According to police, the deceased returned home on March 26 while drunk and started fighting his wife whom he always accused of having extramarital affairs.

“During the domestic fight, the husband grabbed his wife by the neck and started strangling her which prompted her to draw out a knife and chop off his genitals,” Enanga said in a brief statement on March 27.

Police say the incident indicates that domestic violence is real and life threatening.

“It also shows how rage and anger exists among spouses causing them to lose respect for each other. We would like to remind all spouses living in conflict to always seek help on how to resolve their family differences,” he said.

In the just released 2022 annual police crime report, domestic violence was listed as one of leading crimes in Uganda with 17,698 cases registered in 2022 compared to 17,533 cases in 2021 and 17,664 in 2020.

This reflects a 0.94 per cent increase in the volume of domestic violence cases registered in the country.

The report further shows a total of 18,549 people were victims of domestic violence in 2022 with 3,728 of these as male adults, 13,052 female adults and over 1600 juveniles.