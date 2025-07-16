Man dies day after receiving PDM cash, police probe conflicting accounts

Police in northern Uganda have launched an investigation into the death of a young man who had recently received funds under the government’s Parish Development Model (PDM), amid conflicting reports over the circumstances of his passing.

Alan Peter Otim Junior, a resident of Alip Cell in Angai Ward, Kangai Town Council, died under unclear circumstances on Sunday, a day after reportedly receiving Shs1m under the PDM scheme.

Otim had allegedly spent part of the money, about Shs300,000, to rent a house and purchase equipment for a planned salon business. Local officials said he had intended to invest the remainder in a group-based enterprise.

Initial reports from community leaders suggested Otim was attacked and murdered by unknown assailants on Sunday night.

“From what I saw, his body had wounds. It seems he was stabbed from behind. The knife pierced through to the abdomen,” said Denis Ebitu, the LC3 chairman of Kangai Town Council. “There were also signs that his neck had been broken... this appears to have been a planned attack.”

According to Mr Ebitu, Otim was heard crying for help during the alleged assault, but no one responded.

He added that a woman believed to be Otim’s girlfriend, who was reportedly with him during the incident, and their landlady were arrested as suspects.

However, police offered a different version of events, pointing instead to possible poisoning.

Superintendent of Police Patrick Jimmy Okema, spokesperson for the North Kyoga region, confirmed that a case of suspected food poisoning had been registered and five individuals had been arrested in connection with the death.

“On July 10, Otim reportedly opened a salon after benefiting from PDM. But on July 12, he and five others ate food prepared by a one Ketty Amodo, the landlady. He had complained of stomach pain earlier, and by the night of July 12, his condition allegedly worsened,” said Okema.

Police on Monday said Otim’s lifeless body was found outside on the veranda, and forensic teams had collected food samples, vomit, and the deceased’s plate for analysis at the government laboratory.

Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death as investigations continue.