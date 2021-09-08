Man dies during LDU recruitment in Lira City

By Isaac Otwii More by this Author

A 28-year-old man died Wednesday during the Local Defense Unit (LDU) recruitment exercise in Lira City.

The deceased identified as Solomon Amone, a resident of Lira City was among hundreds of youth who turned up for the recruitment exercise at Lira barracks.

Maj Flavia Telemulungi, the 5th Division UPDF spokesperson says the deceased collapsed during the physical exercise and was later pronounced dead from the treatment ground.

She said the process of conducting a medical examination on the deceased is underway to ascertain if he had any underlying health conditions.

During the recruitment exercise, candidates are required to undergo a physical test of a 5km run before they are taken into other phases of the exercise.

The Lira City Commissioner, Lawrence Egole said the deceased’s family has been informed about the incident.

Advertisement

“It is very unfortunate that we lost one of our own during this exercise. We have taken the body to Lira regional referral hospital for postmortem,” he said.

The recruitment exercise in the three districts of Lira, Dokolo, and Alebtong is targeting at least 250 youth.