Man dies during UPDF recruitment in Apac

A 23-year-old applicant collapsed and died on Friday, August 15, 2025, during the ongoing Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise in Apac District.

The deceased, identified as Solomon Dono, a resident of Miciri B Cell, Aberidwogo Ward in Ibuje Town Council, collapsed after completing a 4km run at Apac Technical School, which was part of the pre-recruitment physical fitness drill.

Dono was among three applicants who collapsed after the run. The trio was rushed to Apac Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The other two recovered after receiving treatment.

Capt David Kamya, the UPDF 4th Division Public Information Officer and spokesperson for Team 6 conducting the recruitment, confirmed the incident but declined to comment on the cause of death.

“We started with a physical fitness test, and all participants had to go for a 4km run. On the way back, he fell down and became unconscious. UPDF medics gave him first aid, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” Capt Kamya said.

Apac Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Richard Tabaaro, described the incident as “terrible” and extended condolences to the family.

“We have engaged with the father of the deceased and will keep in touch. It is unfortunate, but he has understood the situation,” he said.

Mr Alfred Ongol, Dono’s father, said his son had not shown any signs of illness before the recruitment exercise.

“The RDC called me and asked me to come quickly to the recruitment centre. When I arrived, we met in a meeting where he broke the news to me. I was shocked,” Ongol said in a telephone interview.

The body is currently at Apac Hospital Mortuary as the family makes arrangements for burial.

The UPDF recruitment exercise in Apac Municipality runs from August 15 to 17, covering Apac, Kole, Kwania, and Oyam districts.



