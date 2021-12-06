Prime

Man dies in Pallisa road accident

The wreckage of the car in which Mr Wycliff Waiswa drove at the time of the accident that claimed his life along Pallisa-Kamonkoli Road.PHOTO/MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

By  Mugangha Kolyangha

What you need to know:

  • Bukedi region traffic police reports indicate that about 16 people have perished in 9 fatal accidents and more than 34 survived with injuries from August-October, 2021.  

At least one Centenary Bank employee has been confirmed dead and three seriously injured in separate weekend road accidents along Pallisa-Kamonkoli and Pallisa-Kumi roads, bringing the total number of people who have perished in less than two months to 16.

