Man dies on Entebbe-bound plane

Travellers and staff at Entebbe International Airport were on Tuesday afternoon left in shock after a businessman identified as Yusuf Kulembera died aboard Ethiopian Airlines plane. The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) spokesperson, Mr Vianney Luggya told this reporter in a phone interview on Wednesday that Kulembera’s death was confirmed by doctors upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

READ: Mubs don dies on US-bound plane

"The passenger arrived aboard an Ethiopian airlines that touched down at 1:47pm. The doctors checked and confirmed his death. The body was then taken to City Mortuary Mulago, Kampala for postmortem," he said.

According to a source, Mr Kulembera, a resident of Nkumba Central, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District has been flying to Dubai for business for close to 20 years.

However, details about the exact cause of Kulembera's death were yet to be established by the time of publishing this story.