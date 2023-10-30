Man drowns after losing Shs6m to betting

A family in Kayabwe Town Council, Mpigi District is mourning the death of their dear one who reportedly drowned in River Katonga after losing Shs6m in sports betting on Friday.

Richard Muwonge, a businessman at Kayabwe Town Council reportedly disappeared from the family members on Friday evening after failing to recover over Shs6m spent at one of the sports betting facilities in Kayabwe.

Mr Abdul Muwami, the Kayabwe village chairperson told the Monitor on Sunday that Muwonge had issues with his family members leading to a bitter quarrel on Friday before disappearing and his body was later recovered in River Katonga.

“We got the shocking news from his family members on Friday evening that Muwonge had drowned in River Katonga. We also got unconfirmed news that the deceased had lost money at one of the sports betting facilities around,” he said.

Mr Joseph Kamoga, one of the family members confirmed that his brother had a bitter quarrel at home after losing money at a betting facility.

“He later left on a boda boda but we did not know the direction he took. At about 7:00 pm on Friday we received the shocking news about his drowning,” he said.

Mr Abdulrahman Kamani, a close friend of the deceased on Sunday revealed that Muwonge came to him and explained that he had lost money but wanted Shs1.5m from his account to make ends meet.

“We have had an online business with the deceased (Muwonge) with some little money on our account. He approached me and revealed that he had lost money but wanted more money to conclude some deal. We went to a mobile money agent and concluded the transaction, and it was shocking to me that on the same day, he drowned in the river,” he said.