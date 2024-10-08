Man drowns in flooded road while moving bull for independence day celebration

A 55 year old man has drowned to death in water in an attempt to move a cow across a flooded road in Kwania District.

Geoffrey Ojok, a resident of Enyon Village, Alel Parish in Akali Subcounty was moving a cow from Adograo Parish in Chawente Sub-county on October 8 at around 2pm and he drowned when he attempted to move with a cow along a flooded road.

Mr Walter Engur, a resident of the area, narrated how the incident happened.

"He was moving a bull he bought from Adograo Parish then he tried to move along a section of the road which was already flooded but the bull turned wild in the middle of the water and pulled him to the deepest spot and he drowned and died,” he told Monitor on October 8.

Mr Alfred Aloka, another resident said;

“He was taking this bull to Aduku Town where it was going to be slaughtered for Independence Day celebration but this bull got frightened inside the water instead of him leaving the rope he held it tight and was pushed deep in the spot dug by the excavator during the construction work on the road.”

Mr James Okello, the Officer in Charge of Alido Police Outpost who went to the scene said that the body was handed over to the relatives after they declined police request for a postmortem.