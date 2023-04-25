Man electrocuted at Wakiso construction site

Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a builder was electrocuted at Namusera village, Kyoga parish, Wakiso Sub County in Wakiso District.

The Tuesday incident happened at Namusera trading center along Hoima road where Joseph Kabaaya was one of the people working at a construction site.

The building is a few meters away from the main power line and preliminary investigations indicate that Kabaaya was standing on the first floor holding an iron bar which he attempted to pass over to his fellow builder on the next floor when accidentally hit the electric wire before he was electrocuted.

"He’s our neighbour in Nkoowe village but we all liked him due to his kindness. We have been left in shock," said Mr Yusuf Mukwaya, an eye witness

Mr Jamadah Kigozi, a retired security personnel and a member of the security committee at Namusera village told this publication that he was at home when he heard an explosion.