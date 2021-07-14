Man fails to get mudfish, serves customers snake sauce

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

A man in Kamuli District has survived lynching by an angry mob for allegedly serving snake sauce instead of mudfish in his restaurant.

Upon interrogation by some suspicious customers, Mr Minka Kyabike, a resident of Kasaka village in Bulopa sub-county admitted to having prepared pieces of a snake he killed after failing to get the mudfish he had been serving to his customers.

Kyabike who asked for forgiveness from the residents said he had failed to get mudfish for close to a week yet food at home had also got finished and when he came across a big snake on his way from the swamp, he killed it, cut it into pieces so he could sell each piece at Shs 500 to get some money to feed his family.

Interestingly, Peter Kaima, one of the customers who ate the snake was happy with its taste, saying it was delicious.

Meanwhile, the Kamuli district deputy health officer Moses Lyagoba says there is no cause for alarm since the snake was boiled, making the poisonous element inactive.

Taste

“Rattlesnake tastes, when breaded and fried, like a sinewy, half-starved tilapia,” according to The New York Times report. Called “desert whitefish” in the Southwest, it's reportedly “bland and difficult to eat,” tough, sinewy, and full of little bones. There's very little in the way of actual flavor.

