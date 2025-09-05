Man fatally stabbed at victory party of NRM candidate

A 26-year-old man has died in Lamwo District, northern Uganda, after he was stabbed during an altercation over a woman at a victory party organised by a National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer.

The deceased, Emmanuel Okot, was one of the people who attended a party thrown by Mr Charles Onyanga, the NRM flagbearer for Agoro Sub-county chairperson’s seat, last Thursday. Aswa East Region Police Spokesperson Joe Oloya said the accused man was angered after the woman he was dancing with abandoned him for Okot.

“At around 1700 hours, the registrar declared Charles Onyanga as the winner. He later put on music for people to dance in the trading centre of Agoro, which attracted many people.

At around 2200 hours, as the suspect was dancing together with a lady only identified as Atuk, the deceased came and grabbed her. This annoyed the suspect,” Mr Oloya said in a statement. He added: “He followed him (Okot) to inquire why he had taken Atuk away. The deceased instead picked up a knife intending to stab the suspect.”

Mr Oloya said the suspect reportedly ran to his home, picked up a knife, and returned to the trading centre where he stabbed the victim on the head. Okot was rushed to Agoro Health Centre III at around 10:45pm in a critical condition. He died five hours later. The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Investigations are ongoing. This brings to 10 cases of homicide registered by police in East Acholi sub-region since the year began.

