Man flees after wife gets quadruples

Ms Mary Kyomugisha, 31, a resident of Kasaana Central I Village, Rushenyi County, Ntungamo District was left in shock after her husband abandoned her and their quadruplets, all girls, at Kisiizi Hospital in Rukungiri District at the weekend.

It is alleged that Mr Asiimwe Elkangiro fled the hospital on Friday upon hearing that his wife was supposed to undergo Caesarean Section to have four babies delivered.

According to the caregiver, Ms Moreen Nayebare, the couple already had one child before the quadruplets.

“The situation is worrying because the father of the quadruplets is polygamous. He has other two wives and Kyomugisha is the third. She [Kyomugisha] is stressed because she needs money to clear hospital bills and treatment which is more than Shs1m,” Nayebare noted.

Ms Nayebare claimed that Ms Kyomugisha became mentally disturbed when she found out that her husband had fled the hospital.

Nayebare called upon non-governmental organisations, government, leaders, and well-wishers to come to their rescue.

Ms Kyomugisha revealed that she struggles to buy supplementary milk for the babies.

“The babies are always crying because I cannot produce enough milk. One of my breasts has an issue so they are depending on the other breast. My husband is not supportive and affording milk is difficult,” Kyomugisha narrated.

The senior administrator of Kisiizi Hospital, Mr Moses Mugume, confirmed the development saying the operation was carried out at 32 weeks and the babies were put in incubators as the biggest weighed 1.6kg.

“When the couple was told that they had four babies, the husband fled and immediately he switched off his phone, raising suspicion that he may fail to cater for his new born babies,” Dr Mugume said.

He appealed to good Samaritans to help Kyomugisha with the hospital bills and other necessities.