Man flees after wife gets quadruples

The woman delivered from Kisiizi Hospital in Western Uganda. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Elly Katahinga

What you need to know:

  • Good Samaritans are encouraged to help Kyomugisha with the hospital bills and other necessities.

Ms Mary Kyomugisha, 31, a resident of Kasaana Central I Village, Rushenyi County, Ntungamo District was left in shock after her husband abandoned her and their quadruplets, all girls, at Kisiizi Hospital in Rukungiri District at the weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.