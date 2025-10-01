Man found dead in Bushenyi lodge, police investigate

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating the death of a man discovered in a lodge in Ishaka-Bushenyi Municipality on Monday night.

Darius Nyehangane had booked a room at Addex Bar and Lodges in Ishaka Division on Monday evening but was found lifeless on Tuesday afternoon, lodge staff said.

“We were shocked to find him dead when we went to clean the room,” said Brenda Kyomugisha, a lodge employee.

Local leader John Patrick Matovu, the Ishaka Division Councillor, urged lodge and hotel owners to verify the identities of guests. ‘

“If a person does not have proper identification, they should not be accommodated. This helps prevent such incidents,” he said.

Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesman SP Apollo Tayebwa confirmed the discovery. “On Tuesday afternoon, at about 1pm, the body of Darius Nyehangane was found after the lodge owner could not get him to open the door and alerted police,” he said.

Police investigators, including the homicide team and scene-of-crime officers, recovered financial credit cards in the name of the deceased, SP Tayebwa added.

The circumstances surrounding Nyehangane’s death remain unclear as a postmortem has not yet been conducted. His body is at Kitagata Hospital mortuary awaiting examination.

A case of sudden death has been registered at Bushenyi Central Police Station, and statements have been recorded from lodge management, SP Tayebwa said.

He warned accommodation providers to follow regulations, including maintaining registration books for all guests.

“Investigations are ongoing. We urge the public to travel with valid identification and act responsibly,” he said.

The investigation highlights the need for stringent guest verification procedures in lodges and hotels across the region, as authorities seek to determine the cause of Nyehangane’s death.