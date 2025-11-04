Man found dead in Lugazi sugarcane field

Police in Buikwe District have launched investigations into the suspected murder of an unidentified man believed to be about 45 years old.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police spokesperson, on Monday confirmed the incident and said it is believed to have occurred during the night of Sunday under unclear circumstances.

According to Ms Butoto, the body was discovered within the Metha sugarcane plantation, Block B-19, located in Lugalambo Village, Najjembe Division, Lugazi Municipality.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the police were alerted on Monday morning by casual workers who found the body lying among the sugarcane stalks,” Ms Butoto said.

Initial findings suggest that the deceased had visible injuries consistent with a violent attack. Investigators suspect he may have been assaulted elsewhere and later dumped at the scene.

“The body had visible injuries, and we suspect foul play,” Ms Butoto added, noting that the motive behind the killing and the identity of the deceased remain unknown.

The body was later taken to Kawolo Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Ms Butoto appealed to members of the public, particularly residents of Lugalambo Village and surrounding areas, to share any information that could help identify the deceased or lead to the arrest of those responsible.

She reassured residents that police are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.

“We call upon anyone with information to come forward and assist the investigations. The police will do everything possible to bring the culprits to book,” she said.