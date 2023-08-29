Man given 25-year prison sentence for murdering his mother

A-48-year-old man from Kisoro District was on Tuesday sentenced to 25 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his biological mother with malice aforethought.

Kabale High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Emokor heard from prosecution led by Grace Nabagala Ntege that: “Emmanuel Gideon Besigwa, a resident of Rugandu Village, Rutaka Parish in Kisoro District’s Kirondu Sub County May 3, 2020 murdered his mother Fridah Rukamba from the same village over domestic misunderstandings.”

“Because the convicted person did not show mercy to his mother, I hereby sentence him to 25 years to deter other would be intenders. Court has deducted 3-years and 4 months which he had spent on remand. This means that the convict shall serve a custodial sentence of 21-years and 8-months,”Justice Emokor ruled.

The same court on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 8-years imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his wife whom he accused of being a drunkard.

Prosecution told court that David Gahima on September 4, 2021, while at Kagezi Village in Kisoro District, with malice aforethought- unlawfully caused the death of his wife Maria Annociata.

Prosecution further told court that on the fateful day, the deceased returned home drunk and went to bed where the accused husband carried her from the bedroom to the sitting room because it was her habit to urinate on the bed every time she was drunk.

The following morning, she was found dead. Police visited the scene of crime and on examination, it was established that the cause of her death was strangulation although the husband denied killing her after he was arrested.