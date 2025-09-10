Man hacks three to death in kayunga, killed by angry mob

Kangulumira Town was thrown into mourning this week after a man believed to be under the influence of drugs went on a violent rampage, killing three people and critically injuring two others. In a tragic turn of events, the suspect was later killed by a mob, raising fresh concerns about the rising trend of mob attacks in Kayunga District.

According to police, the suspect, Joel Kabaale, a local musician in his early 30s and a suspected drug addict attacked five people with a machete on Tuesday evening in Kisega Village, a suburb of Kangulumira Town.

Kabaale allegedly began the attack following a disagreement over local politics at a drinking joint. During the altercation, he reportedly hacked two men—Robert Wamundu and another identified only as Bbosa, killing them on the spot. While fleeing the scene, he encountered Mr Aziz Kasujja, whom he also attacked, severing his hand.

That night, residents attempted to track down the suspect, but failed due to a power outage in the area.

The following morning, however, Kabaale reportedly resurfaced at the home of Mr Erizaali Kawanguzi, the Mengo Deputy Chief for Bugerere County. There, he beat two children with a club, killing a six-year-old girl - Mr Kawanguzi’s daughter and leaving an eight-year-old boy in critical condition with deep head injuries.

What followed was another tragedy. Word of Kabaale’s location spread quickly, and angry residents gathered to apprehend him. Despite police efforts to disperse the crowd with tear gas and warning shots, the mob overwhelmed security forces, beat Kabaale to death, and set his body ablaze.

All bodies were taken to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem, while the surviving victims remain in critical condition.

Police condemn mob action

Mr Livingstone Twazagye, the Kayunga District Police Commander, condemned the killings and warned residents against resorting to mob justice.

“While we understand the community’s anger over these horrific acts, mob attacks is not the answer. It is illegal, and it denies suspects their right to due process. More importantly, it leads to further violence and instability,” he said.

He confirmed that investigations are ongoing into both the initial murders and the mob killing.

This incident comes just a week after another mob in Bukolooto Town killed a man wrongly accused of stealing a mobile phone during a domestic dispute. The man's wife, who raised the false alarm, was arrested along with several residents. By the time the truth came out, the man was already dead.

Mob Attatck: A Dangerous Path

Community frustration with crime is understandable, especially when public safety is threatened. However, police and legal experts warn that mob attacks often lead to the killing of suspects without evidence or trial and sometimes, even innocent people.

These incidents serve as grim reminders of the dangers of taking the law into one’s own hands. Mob justice does not deliver true justice; it perpetuates lawlessness, fuels fear, and undermines the authority of the justice system.

Residents are urged to report crimes and suspected criminals to the nearest police station and allow the legal system to handle investigations. Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring community safety and holding all offenders—whether criminals or perpetrators of mob justice—accountable under the law.