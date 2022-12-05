Man hangs self after killing son in a fight

Police in Namutumba District are investigating circumstances under which a man killed his 6-year-old son before allegedly hanging himself.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Kakola A Cell in Ivukura Town Council, Namutumba District.

The area LC1 chairman Mr Paul Musenero identified the deceased as Jeremiah Kawola,25, the father and his son Baire Kahereza,6.

“I got the news about the death of Kawola on Monday morning when residents found him hanging dead in the doorway to his house. Residents first thought everybody inside was dead but on entering, they found his wife and their 1-year-old son unconscious while Kahereza was already dead,” he said.

The chairman says this resulted from a fierce fight between Kawola and his wife on Sunday night over unknown reasons.

“We suspect that after fighting his wife into a coma and hitting the children on the heads, he thought all had died and also decided to take his life,” Mr Musenero said.

The Busoga East Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Diana Nandawula, confirmed the incident saying the critically injured wife and the child were taken to Navule Hospital in Iganga District for treatment.

“Residents told our officers who went to the scene that the man was taking too much alcohol and would beat up his wife on reaching home. But this time it was a fierce fight that even claimed the life of their child,” she said.

Ms Nandawula said the deceased child was found with a wound on his head. The bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial after conducting postmortem.