Man hires medical doctor to kill wife

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Luweero has begun the hearing of a case in which a man is alleged to have conspired with his mistress to bribe a medical doctor to have the mother of his four children killed through a medical procedure.

Dr Onesmus Bainomugisha is a key prosecution witness in the case of conspiracy to murder.

He had allegedly been contacted by Mr Friday Musoke and his mistress, Ms Enid Kanyonyozi, in Bombo Town, Luweero District, to execute the mission in exchange for Shs5m once his legal wife (name withheld) was killed by medical means.

Dr Bainomugisha narrated to court how he recorded the two suspects in their mischievous plot to slowly kill the legal wife through a medical procedure at his facility.

This was intended to rule out any possible suspicion by the relatives since the alternative means of death, including hiring gunmen, could leave room for possible investigation and arrests.

“I did not only act professionally, but had deep pain to save the life of this mother by any means through contacting the authorities. I knew that if I simply turned away the suspects, they could possibly find alternative means of executing the mission since they were already determined to have the woman killed,” Dr Bainomugisha testified in court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalwanga on March 6.

Court records show that on December 16, 2022, Ms Kanyonyozi, who was a client at Global Medical Centre and a resident of Bombo Mile 21 Zone in Bombo Town Council, approached Dr Bainomugisha and in a recorded conversation, stated how she hadn’t come as a patient this time but had a secret deal to crack with the doctor.

“The deal involved a man identified as Friday Musoke, also a resident of Bombo Mile 21 Zone, who wanted to kill his wife but through a medical procedure that would be paid in a negotiated deal involving only the three people, including the doctor,” Dr Bainomugisha testified. Ms Kanyonyozi reportedly explained to the doctor that the man was willing to pay Shs5m once the deal was successful.

The witness further told the court that as the negotiations went on, he was passing on the information to the police at Bombo through a general inquiry file opened.

He added that three days later, Mr Musoke came over to the hospital and identified himself to him.

The witness asked Mr Musoke to telephone his mistress, Ms Kanyonyozi, to confirm that he was the person and owner of the deal. Ms Kanyonyozi confirmed.

“During our discussion, which I secretly recorded, I asked Musoke why he wanted to kill his wife and why he had chosen the medical procedure and not any other means including the use of the gun,” Dr Bainomugisha testified.

He added: “I also inquired about his relationship with Enid Kanyonyozi and how sure he was that she would not disclose the deal to a third party. Musoke explained that he trusted Kanyonyozi.”

In the recorded conversation, Mr Musoke had disclosed to Dr Bainomugisha that his wife had made his life difficult, usurped all his powers as head of the family and ensured that their four children turned against him (father).

He had also revealed that he had tried several other means, but failed and now he wanted a medical procedure since it would rule out any possible foul play by any interested relative.

But in due course, the Police Flying Squad was contacted and Mr Musoke was arrested as he turned up to finalise the murder plot.

Because Dr Bainomugisha knew about the way regular police delay cases, he contacted the Luweero District Police Commander who contacted the Police Flying Squad for action.