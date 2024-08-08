Man in day light Kampala robbery viral CCTV footage remanded

A 24-year-old male suspect, who was captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) committing robbery in viral a daylight robbery in Kampala, has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison.

Businessman Mubaraka Sharayimu alias Musiramu Mundari Thursday appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court presided by Grade One Magistrate Ms Jalia Basajjabalaba.

Aggravated robbery suspect Mubaraka Sharayimu appears at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court in Kampala on August 8, 2024. PHOTO/JULIET KIGONGO

The magistrate read a charge of aggravated robbery, contrary to section 266 and 267(2) of the Penal Code Act but Sharayimu was not allowed to plead because it is a capital offence.

"You are charged with a capital offence which can only be tried in the High Court that has jurisdiction to handle your case. You can also apply for bail in the High Court," Ms Basajjabalaba held before remanding Sharayimu until August 21 for mention of the case.

Prosecution states that Sharayimu and others still at large on July 15, 2024 at Eso Corner along Jinja Road in central Kampala- robbed Joshi Keshav of his laptop bag containing a HP laptop, Shs150,000, charger, mouse and keys; all valued at approximately Shs2.5million.

Prosecution says at the time of the said robbery, the accused were in possession of a deadly weapon to wit a panga.

According to court records, Keshav operates a tour and travel company based at Crown House, Kampala Road.

According to a July 16, statement by Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the Esso Corner attack occurred on July 15 at 12pm.