Man in Dubai sex trafficking exposé not Ugandan – envoy

The Uganda Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said a suspect featured in a recent BBC investigation into sex trafficking of women to the Middle East is not Ugandan, despite being portrayed as one. Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE Zaake W Kibedi said the man identified as Abby Mwesigwa in the BBC exposé, who was presented as Ugandan, holds no claim to Ugandan citizenship.

“The man is not Ugandan. He only used Ugandan names. The UAE authorities have since arrested him, and discussions are underway regarding his deportation to his country of origin,” Amb Kibedi told Daily Monitor in an interview. “Because I am a diplomat, I will not mention his nationality.

The embassy worked closely with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and we are now coordinating with his country on how he will be handled,” he added.

The BBC investigation, aired in September, exposed what it described as a trafficking network operating between Uganda and the UAE. It featured testimonies of young women allegedly lured from Kampala with promises of lucrative domestic jobs, only to be forced into prostitution and other forms of exploitation upon arrival in Dubai.

The report named “Abby Mwesigwa” as a central figure running a recruitment ring that facilitated the movement of women from Uganda to the UAE for sex work.

The documentary triggered public outrage and demands for accountability from both Ugandan and UAE authorities. However, Amb Kibedi said embassy inquiries — including verification of the suspect’s documents — confirmed that the identity was falsified. “Our investigation was thorough. We traced the documents and confirmed they were fake. He used Ugandan names, but he is not a Ugandan national,” he emphasised.

According to the embassy, about 16,000 Ugandans currently reside in the UAE, with an estimated 8,000 living illegally, many of whom are believed to be victims of trafficking or individuals who entered on tourist visas seeking employment.

“Those in the UAE illegally are the ones who were trafficked and are facing serious challenges. They are easier to trace because most operate outside the legal system,” Amb Kibedi said. Last year, the embassy negotiated a temporary amnesty with UAE authorities for Ugandans overstaying their visas. The arrangement, which ran from August to October 2024, allowed undocumented migrants to return home without paying accumulated fines. Of the about 8,000 undocumented Ugandans, only 1,200 took advantage of the first amnesty window, while another 600 returned during a two-month extension that ended in December. Under UAE immigration law, overstayers are fined about Shs200,000 for the first day and Shs100,000 for each additional day, making it difficult for many to clear penalties.

“Many thought the situation would normalise, but they remain in hiding. We continue to appeal to them to report to the embassy so that we can facilitate their safe return,” Amb Kibedi said. He further warned Ugandans against travelling to the Middle East through unlicensed recruitment agents or on tourist visas. “If you are a domestic worker who followed the right process, you are guaranteed a minimum of about Shs2 million per month, an eight-hour workday, one day off weekly, 30 days of annual leave, and full health insurance and accommodation,” he explained.

“The UAE government remains open to dialogue, and our doors are open for those who wish to return home. We will continue working with the authorities to ensure their safe repatriation,” he added.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has repeatedly warned of rising cases of fake recruitment networks preying on Ugandans seeking jobs abroad. Officials say they are reviewing bilateral labour agreements with Middle Eastern countries to strengthen oversight and improve worker protection.

Uganda currently has more than 140 licensed external labour recruitment agencies, most of which deploy workers to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. However, unlicensed operators continue to traffic vulnerable citizens — especially young women from rural areas — under the guise of better opportunities abroad.

