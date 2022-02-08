Man jailed 40 years for killing lover  

Calvin Alele appears before the Lira High Court before he was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison. PHOTO | CHARITY AKULLO

By  Bill Oketch  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • Particulars of the offence were that Alele during the month of January 2019 at Kabalega market in Dokolo District with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Amule.

The High Court in Lira has sentenced a former student of Leo Atubo College in Lira City, to 40 years in prison for murdering his former school bursar.

