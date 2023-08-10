Man jailed for life over murder of parents, wife and sister-in-law

A 30-year-old resident of Kagyeyo Village, Busengo Parish, Nyarubuye Sub County in Kisoro District was on Wednesday sentenced to imprisonment for life after court found him guilty of murdering his parents and other two close relatives in cold blood.



The Kabale High Court Judge, Justice Samuel Emokor, delivered the ruling in Kisoro District saying that court could not show mercy to the convict which mercy he did not show to any of his victims including his own parents.



Prosecution alleged that on September 24, 2020 while at Kagyeyo Village Busengo Parish, Nyarubuye Sub County, in Kisoro District, Gerald Ndikumukiza with malice aforethought unlawfully killed his father Deo Sebitama, his mother Benconcida Nyirakuhirwa, his wife Mariserina Mujawimana and his sister-in-law Joan Nyiramahoro after developing a domestic misunderstanding.



“The circumstances of this case and the special modus operandi that the convict chose to carry out his killing frenzy makes one's blood to cringe. The convict who was working in Kyazanga returned to Kisoro District and made his way home in the night with the sole purpose of springing a surprise on his victims by arriving unannounced and he was indeed able to gain access to the homestead that his family shared with his biological parents and sister-in-law. What followed the convict's arrival is only good for a horror movie because the convict's actions were cold, callous and he showed complete disregard for human life,” Justice Emokor said.