Man jailed six months for threatening to kill his mother

A court in Kabale on July 23 sentenced a 35-year-old male resident of Kabira Village in Rwamucucu sub-county, Rukiga District to six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge of threatening to kill his mother before he destroyed the property of his sister-in-law.

Court presided over by the Kabale principal grade one magistrate Mr Julius Mutabazi heard from the prosecution that on December 28, 2023, while at Kabira village in Rukiga District, Barnet Agaba with intent to intimidate, insult or annoy threatened to kill his mother, Ms Penninah Kyomuhendo after a domestic misunderstanding before he willfully and unlawfully damaged two doors of his sister-in-law, Ms Violah Aharimisya, a resident of the same area.

After he was convicted on his plea of guilty, Agaba asked court for a lenient punishment saying that he has young children to cater for and promised to apologize to his mother and sister-in-law for the offences he committed against them and promised court never to repeat such criminal actions against his relatives.

State prosecution led by Rachael Nkwazi asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence to the convict since cases of a similar nature were rampant in the area.

“The convict deserves a maximum sentence for the two charges to deter other people from committing similar offences the fact that they are rampant in this area,” Ms Nkanzi said.

In his ruling, MrJulius Mutabazi said that since the convict did not waste court's time in full trial, and looked remorseful and presumed to be a first offender, he deserved leniency from court.