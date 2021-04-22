Man jumps overboard Namasale ferry in Lake Kyoga suicide attempt

By Emmanuel Eumu More by this Author

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

Beach marines on Lake Kyoga in the belts of Amolatar district are searching for a 30-year old man who on Wednesday jumped overboard Namasale the ferry was about to dock at Namasale landing sites.

The victim of his own making, identified as Samuel Odongo by the ferry master of the day, Douglas Senbundi, is said to have made numerous calls while on board- asking his relatives to take care of his pregnant wife claiming that he would never reach home alive.

The ferry master indicated that ‘‘moments later as the ferry slowed as in preparation for docking, Odongo jumped overboard into the water,’’ adding that ‘’that was the last time we set eyes on him.’’

“We alerted the district and lake security operatives who swung into action to try and find the body of the supposedly deceased but since Wednesday it has not been found,” Senbundi said.

He said from the particulars they entered into their ferry registry, the 30 year old Samuel Odongo, is resident of Naveo parish, Namasale Sub County, in Amolatar district.

Mr Senbundi said they have contacted the next of kin, whom the late had entered at the registry before they set off for Namasale landing site, from the other side of Ochero where the ferry also operates.

Advertisement

Amolatar district RDC, Eve Nalongo Kwesiga said, it is unfortunate that such an incident happened, calling on the ferry masters and ferry security operatives to be vigilant at all times.

She said the late was headed home but from their initial findings the late was troubled, after he is said to have tested positive for the incurable HIV/AIDS.

“We are still investigating the authenticity of the claims, from the health facility where the deceased is said to have gone to seek HIV/AIDS testing services,” Ms Kwesiga said.

She also asked the ferry masters not to allow people without particulars on board, unless it is young children moving alongside their parents.

Ms Kwesiga said it is not worthy for one to take life when they test positive, adding that now the deceased has cast a burden upon parents to take care of the widow, and children.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com