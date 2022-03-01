Man killed at wedding party

Police in Bukomansimbi District are hunting for suspects who killed a 37-year-old man at a wedding party after a brawl over a woman.

The body of Herman Kibirige, a resident of Kyetume-Katoma village in Kibinge Sub-county, Bukomansimbi District was on Monday morning found lying behind one of the houses at the home of the village LCI chairman where the party happened on Sunday.

Some of the revelers who attended the party told police that they saw Kibirige bitterly arguing with a group of youth at the party.

The brawl is suspected to have started over a woman Kibirige was dancing with on Sunday evening.

“After the party which went on until the wee hours of Monday morning we did know anyone had been killed. It’s on Monday morning as we were clearing the compound that I saw Kibirige’s body dumped behind my house and informed police and other locals,” said Mr Joseph Musanje Sserwadda, the Kyetume LCI chairman.

The Southern Region Police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said Kibirige’s body was taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem as investigations and hunt for the suspects continue.