Man killed at wedding party

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

The body of Herman Kibirige, a resident of Kyetume-Katoma village in Kibinge Sub-county, Bukomansimbi District was on Monday morning found lying behind one of the houses at the home of the village LCI chairman where the party happened on Sunday

Police in Bukomansimbi District are hunting for suspects who killed a 37-year-old man at a wedding party after a brawl over a woman.

