Man killed by clan members over alleged sex with goat

The 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained after he was beaten by clan members. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Santo Ojok

  • Mr Nickson Okun, Loro Sub-county chairman, condemned the act, urging clans to refrain from violence while trying to settle matters.

A 19-year-old man has died after he was allegedly beaten by his clan members over allegations of bestiality in Oyam District.

