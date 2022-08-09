Man killed in attempt to recover Shs3,000 loaned to woman

Police in Kwania District have arrested three people accused of having a hand in the murder of a man who sought to recover Shs3, 000 loaned to an elederly woman.

Allegations indicate that the suspects currently detained at Kwania Central Police Station fatally assaulted Moses Ekwang, 28, on Sunday.

The deceased, a resident of Amia Village, Aboko Parish in Aduku Sub-county in Kwania District, had escorted a friend on mission to recover Shs3, 000 lent to an elderly woman in the neighbourhood.

Trouble reportedly started when the duo reached the elderly woman’s home and were not given the money, forcing them to take about 5kgs of maize grains leading to the confrontation.

An eyewitness said when the woman’s son saw them struggling for the maize, he rushed to hit Ekwang on the head with a stick to death.

“This man who was killed had escorted his friend who had gone to pick money he owed the old woman. When they were not given the money, they started fighting and Tonny Ekut (elderly woman’s son) who was grazing ran and hit the deceased on the head,” the witness said on the condition of anonymity.

The main suspect and his parents were arrested on Sunday as an angry mob threatened to lynch them.

“I heard an alarm and I rushed to that home. I found people who were very angry and wanted to kill these three people who are now in police custody,” Amia Village LC1 Mr Alfred Onac told Monitor on Tuesday.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident.