Man kills 90-year-old grandmother over Shs20,000

Police in Kayunga District have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly hitting his 90-year-old grandmother with a hoe leading to her death.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, identified the deceased as Ms Christine Nambi and the suspect as Richard Ssesanga, both residents of Muyenga Village, Nateta Parish, Nazigo Town Council.

“The suspect sought the victim's phone to withdraw Shs20, 000, but when she refused to hand it over, he grabbed a hoe and fatally hit her on the head leading to her death," Ms Butoto said in an interview on Saturday morning.

She added that Police have since visited the crime scene and documented eyewitnesses’ accounts, while the body has been taken to Kayunga Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Relatedly, Police in Buikwe District are holding a man they say killed his 8-year-old son after developing a misunderstanding with the wife.

"The suspect survived being lynched by residents and is being detained at Lugazi Police Station," Ms Butoto said

According to Ms Butoto, the boy's mother told Police that the suspect often physically assaulted her, and on that particular day, she managed to escape but when she returned to the house, she found her son dead.

Ms Butoto added that the mother raised an alarm that drew the residents' attention and hostility.

She appealed to the public to always report family disagreements to local leaders or the Police family desk before matters get out of hand.

