Man kills mother, 80, over witchcraft

Police in Kabarole District are holding a 45-year-old man on murder charges after he allegedly hacked his mother to death on accusations of practicing witchcraft.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, identified the deceased as Regina Kabagyenzi, 80.

Mr Twesige said the suspect used an axe to hack his mother on head.

He said Kabagyenzi, a resident of Kichwamba 1 village in Kichwamba Sub County died a few minutes after being rushed to ort Portal regional referral hospital.

"The deceased is the mother of the suspect. The suspect alleges that the deceased (Kabagyenzi) bewitched him and committed him to evil spirits," he said.

Mr Richard Mwesigye, a neighbor said he found Kabagyenzi lying motionless after he was alerted by her 13-year-old grandson.

The suspect and his mother’s home are located a kilometer apart.

"The suspect waited when the people who were staying with old woman had gone to Kihondo trading center. I found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in front of her house. I called the village chairman who in turn alerted police,” Mr Mwesigye said.