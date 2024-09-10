Man kills mother, brother as family sought exorcism in Kyankwanzi

Residents at Kasozi Village in Makulubita Subcounty, Luweero District are in grief after the death of two family members, allegedly killed by another family member, as they sought spiritual healing in Kyankwanzi District on Monday.

According to Wamala Region Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, a 30-year-old man identified as Ronald Ssemanda hit his mother and brother using a stick while they had camped for spiritual healing at Kiyuni Village in Kyankwanzi District.

“The suspect hit 24-year-old Robert Ssenyonga (brother) and Sylivia Namaganda (mother) on the head. While his brother died instantly, his mother died at a nearby Clinic. The three had earlier left Luweero District for Kyankwanzi District for spiritual healing at the home of Rev David Ssejemba, a parish priest attached to Nakandura Church of Uganda in Kyankwanzi District,” she said.

Venna Nanyombi, the former Makulubita Sub-county Councilor representing Kasozi Village, said the family of Joseph Zziwa had two children with suspected mental challenges- and had sought exorcism from a priest in Kyankwanzi District.

“Namaganda took his two sons Robert Ssenyonga and Ronald Ssemanda to the pries. While Ssemanda had a severe mental health challenge, his brother experienced attacks that left him unwell,” she said.

The three left Makulubita in July 2024 and had reportedly rented a room at Kiyuni Village as they got prayed for by the priest.

“We are disturbed by the shocking incident at a time when we expected the three people to be preparing to return home after the healing prayers,” Nyombi told Monitor.

Police, according to Kawala, have arrested Ssenyonga and he is currently detained at Kyankwanzi Central Police.

“…but he will be subjected to a medical examination to ascertain his mental health,” she said, adding that “investigations are underway.”