Man kills six-year-old son in domestic brawl

Police in Buhweju District are hunting for a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing his six-year-old biological son while fighting with his wife after they both returned from a bar.

The suspect, Wilbroad Ayebazibwe, is a resident of Kamakanda Village, Katara Parish, Karungu Sub County in Buhweju District.

Mr Macial Tumusiime the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson confirmed the incident that happened in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"The suspect killed his biological son identified as Linus Akampwera, a male juvenile of six years, using a sharp panga and is still at large. After the arrest and investigations are done he will be taken to court and charged with murder," Mr Tumusiime said.

"It was also established that the couple developed a quarrel after coming back home from a bar where they had been together and in due course the suspect picked a panga in attempt to cut his wife, who dodged it and it landed on the left side of the child's neck, killing him instantly," he added.

Ms Annet Ainembabazi, 31, the wife to the suspect who reported the matter to police said, her husband usually becomes chaotic whenever he’s drunk.

"It's not the first time trying to hit me but this time it was too much. When I dodged the panga it landed on the sleeping child," she said.

Mr Goodman Tumwebaze the Buhweju District deputy RDC said, they launched an operation on cracking down early drinking individuals in the district.