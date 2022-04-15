Man kills wife, attempts to bury her in house - police 

Police in Jinja City have launched a manhunt for a fugitive who allegedly killed his wife and attempted to bury her in their home.

Moses Tenywa, in his early 40s and resident of Soweto Village in Jinja South Division, is said to have fatally stabbed Annet Nabirye Nalongo, 38, with whom he had seven children, following a misunderstanding over land in Kaliro District.

Mr Paul Batambuze, the area LC1 chairperson, said the couple has been having domestic issues, but this time, the wife demanded to know why he wasn't putting their money to proper use and why he had sold their land, but he instead allegedly stabbed her to death before fleeing from the village.

“They have been having domestic issues for a while, especially after the sale of their land,” Mr Batambuze added.

Ms Milly Gutu, a neighbour who prayed with the deceased in the same church, said for the entire Friday night, the couple was embroiled in an argument over the land.

"While the man was intent on selling it, the deceased was against, arguing that it was for their children," she said.

According to Ms Gutu, after the crime, the suspect attempted to bury the deceased in their home, but was interrupted by the children.

Ms Gutu described the suspect as a career criminal who is a person of interest in the mysterious death of a resident in 2020.