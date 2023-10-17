Man kills wife, brother

Police in Rwenzori East and Bwera are holding Mr Jackson Muhindo for the alleged murder of his wife and biological brother before he secretly buried their bodies.

According to police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, police registered a case of disappearance at the beginning of this year 2023, at Mukunyu trading centre, Kasese district. In response, police arrested the suspect and upon interrogation, he admitted to have killed his wife, Mary Biira, a 40 year old, peasant of Mukuuyu trading centre, in January 2023 and thereafter, secretly buried her body.

“During her exhumation, it was established that the suspect also murdered his biological brother Jolesi Kabutusi, in July, 2023, and secretly buried the body, in Kyabikere 1 village, Kanyasi town council, Kasese district,” Mr Enanga said.

The available police data indicate that the suspect had stayed with the victim for 10 years in an abusive relationship, as husband and wife.

Following Biira’s disappearance early this year, the victim’s relatives piled pressure on the suspect to reveal the whereabouts of their sibling but he kept raising excuses.

Mr Enanga further revealed that; “The suspect is believed to have been practicing witchcraft, and had no children with his wife.”

The suspect was highly dreaded by the community due to his wickedness, Mr Enanga added.

Police expressed commitment to fight against such violent acts in the community before condemning the continuous cases of domestic brawls in the country.

“We do strongly condemn such acts of violence, and brutality within domestic settings. The arrest of the notorious killer shows our determination in fighting violent crime. Investigations continue to establish if any other innocent persons were victimised by the suspect,” Mr Enanga said.