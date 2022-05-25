Man kills wife, hands himself to police in Kiboga

The territorial police in Kiboga District are investigating circumstances under which a 47-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband on Tuesday.

Ruth Nakigudde was allegedly murdered by Ibra Byayo,43, after the couple picked a quarrel at their residence in Kiwanguzi LC1, Kiboga Town Council at around 4am on May 24, police said.

“Preliminary facts show that suspect Byayo severely assaulted his wife severely, and with an axe and a hammer- resulting to her death,” Wamala regional police spokesperson Rachel Kawala told this reporter.

She added: “Upon realizing the extent of his action, the suspect reported himself to police and got detained. Our team responded immediately and tried to rush the victim to Kiboga Hospital but she unfortunately died on the way.”

Ms Kawala noted that police officers documented the scene and a number of exhibits were recovered including a hammer and axe purportedly used in the crime.

“The suspect is currently detained at Kiboga CPS and charged with assault while the deceased’s body has been conveyed to Kiboga Hospital for postmortem as investigations proceed,” police disclosed.

According to the police annual crime report 2021, at least 376 people were killed in aggravated domestic violence of whom 161 were male adults, 167 female adults, 27 male juveniles and 21 female juveniles.