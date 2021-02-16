Man kills wife in domestic brawl

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Police in Katwe, a Kampala suburb, are investigating a case of murder that resulted from a domestic brawl.

It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, Tonny Kasibanti, a resident of Masaja Kibila zone Sabagabo Division in Wakiso District killed his wife Mildred Kansiime from their home. The case was reported to police by the area LC1 chairman Mr Lwandaga Waiswa Samuel.

According to Mr Lwandaga, the suspect came back home at around 10 PM on Monday and found that the wife had just gone to the nearest shop and the maid was home alone.

"The husband entered the house and told the maid to enter her room, then locked the whole house as the wife was still outside, after a few minutes the wife came back and knocked but the husband first refused to open, he also ordered the maid not to open for her," he said.

Mr Lwandaga also told police that in the late morning of Tuesday, the husband called the maid outside near the pit latrine, the maid found him with the wife while unconscious, the husband wanted the maid to help him carry the wife to the nearest clinic.

“She was rushed to the nearest clinic which referred them to Nsambya Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Advertisement

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, confirmed this incident.

"Our officers from Katwe Police Station visited the scene and upon body examination, found deep cuts on the left hand, left leg and bruises all over the body. The body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem," he said.

Mr Onyango added that the suspect ran away after killing the wife and police has started a hunt for him as investigations into the matter continue.

"The motive behind the murder is not yet established," Mr Onyango said.