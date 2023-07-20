Man kills wife in domestic brawl

The territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan South and Katwe Division, are investigating circumstances under which a man killed his lover in a domestic brawl.

Luutu Patrick, 35, allegedly cut his wife on the neck with a sharp metallic object, killing her instantly, in their rented room after a domestic misunderstanding.

The incident happened at Kizungu zone, Luwafu Parish in Makindye Division.

According to police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga, the suspect allegedly got his lover with another man in their room on July 14, 2023, at around 1.00pm.

“He was not convinced by the explanation of his lover that the man found in the house was her brother. He further claimed that she had infected him with HIV/AIDS. As a result, he locked the door and attacked her with a sharp metal, and stabbed her in the neck, left jaw and chest,” he said on Wednesday.

The victim bled and died at the scene. The suspect turned the sharp metal and stabbed himself. He was, however, rescued and rushed to Mulago Hospital where he is admitted, under Police guard.