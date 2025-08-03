Man kills wife in Kamuli in suspected HIV status dispute

Police in Kamuli District are investigating the killing of a 23-year-old woman, allegedly at the hands of her husband, who is currently on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Ms Joan Mbwali, a resident of Buyonga Zone, Namisambya I Parish, Kitayunjwa Sub-county in Kamuli District.

According to neighbors and relatives, the couple had been living what seemed like a happy life until the tragic events of Saturday afternoon.

Preliminary findings indicate that on August 2, 2025, at around 7:30pm, Ms Mbwali’s lifeless body was discovered by Mr Ashman Bwamiki, the landlord, who had returned her child after playtime with other children.

"The deceased had made it a habit to pick her child from my home after playing with his age mates. As it became darker, we decided to push her door open, and it gave way. We were shocked to find her lying dead on the floor," Mr Bwamiki said.

He immediately alerted local authorities, who informed the police. The body was later taken to Kamuli General Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

Mr Lameka Waiswa, the LC I Chairperson of Buyonga Zone, said the couple had lived together for close to a year, but he suspects an undisclosed HIV status may have triggered the killing.

"We came across four plastic bottles of antiretroviral drugs. I suspect the woman might have been secretly taking medication without the husband’s knowledge, something that could have pushed him to take her life," Mr Lameka said.

He added that open communication between partners, especially when it comes to health matters.

"There are many discordant couples living together peacefully. It’s always better to get tested together and seek counseling before making a regrettable decision," he added.

Mr Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and attributed it to rising cases of drug abuse, which he said are fueling domestic violence, homicide, suicide, and mob justice in the area.

A team of detectives from Kamuli Central Police Station visited the crime scene and documented evidence.

According to Mr Kasadha, this is the third woman to be killed by her partner in Kamuli in recent months. In March, Mastula Mukoda, 24, was beheaded by her husband Alex Bukusuba, 40, shortly after their wedding in Butansi Sub-county. In April, Mable Kasiri, 15, was murdered by her 22-year-old husband Denis Kasaata.

"Most of these killings involve young people abusing drugs who have failed to engage in productive community activities," Mr Kasadha said.