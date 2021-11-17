Man loses animal farm to poison

Some of the dead animals displayed for detectives and local authorities. 
 

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

Police in Kamuli District are investigating circumstances and motive behind the suspected poisoning of a resident's farm in Namwendwa Village, Butaaya Zone on Tuesday that left a cow, sheep and 10 goats dead.
The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said they recovered a bottle that contained herbicides which they suspect was used to spray on the grass fodder that the animals ate.
“We are digging deeper into the historical clues of any conflict leads and for sure we will harvest the suspects,” Mr Kasadha said, adding that the district veterinary officer visited the scene and collected samples for postmortem which revealed the animals died of toxic poison.

