Man loses animal farm to poison

Police in Kamuli District are investigating circumstances and motive behind the suspected poisoning of a resident's farm in Namwendwa Village, Butaaya Zone on Tuesday that left a cow, sheep and 10 goats dead.

The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said they recovered a bottle that contained herbicides which they suspect was used to spray on the grass fodder that the animals ate.

“We are digging deeper into the historical clues of any conflict leads and for sure we will harvest the suspects,” Mr Kasadha said, adding that the district veterinary officer visited the scene and collected samples for postmortem which revealed the animals died of toxic poison.

Mr Muzamiru Kaziba, the owner of the farm, lamented that this has been the second setback since he relocated to the village to set up development projects. Earlier, he said he lost a fish pond estimated at Shs80m to suspected poisoning.

“This is my land and I am not encroaching on any; so where do you want me to go?” he asked, warning that the perpetrators “will meet a disastrous end elsewhere”.

A police detective from Namwendwa Police Post recovers a bottle of herbicide at the scene of crime