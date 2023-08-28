Man loses bid to block his 40 year jail term over rape

A man has lost a bid to block the 40 years jail term that was handed to him over rape.

The Court of Appeal justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera dismissed George Anguyo’s appeal reasoning that the trial judge did take into account all the requisite factors before arriving at his decision thus they are inclined to interfere with the sentence of 40years.

“From the above, it is clear that the guiding question is whether, from the style used by the trial Court, it clearly demonstrated that it had taken into account the period spent by the appellant on remand. It is our considered view that the learned trial Judge took into account the period the appellant spent on remand,” Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera told court on August 28.

Other justices are; Christopher Gashirabake and Oscar John Kihika.

In his appeal Anguyo had raised four grounds to which he wanted court to overturn the decision of the then High Court judge sitting at Luwero, retired Justice Rugadya Atwoki who handed him 40years in jail after finding him guilty of rape.

Among the grounds of appeal included; the judge erred in law and in fact when he failed to adequately evaluate the evidence as regards conditions of correct identification adduced at the trial, rejecting his defence of alibi, judge failed to deduct the period he had spent on remand while sentencing him and that the punishment was manifestly harsh and excessive.

“We reiterate that in cases of identification, circumstances to be taken into account include the presence and nature of light, whether the appellant is known to the witness before the incident or not, the length of time and opportunity the witness had to see the accused and the distance between them. We are satisfied that the learned trial judge, in his judgment, took all this into account. We therefore find no reason to fault his finding,” the justices held.

While dismissing his second ground of appeal the court relied on the evidence of the third prosecution witness who testified that she knew Anguyo as a village mate in Kakinzi village, Kikamulo Sub County in the Nakaseke District who first visited him on the fateful day before proceeding to the house of the victim.

Thus the court ruling that the piece of evidence squarely placed him at the scene of crime debunking his alibi set up.

Back ground

Court heard that, Anguyo on May 11, 2Ol7, at about midnight entered the house of the victim where she was staying with her two sisters, one was sick.

While the victim was lying on her bed, the appellant and another person called Kabodi stormed into the house and demanded money from her. She got up and handed him Shs22.O00.

Thereafter, Anguyo and another person ordered the sister to the victim to face down and not look up thus having forceful sexual intercourse with the victim.

And that during the course of the entire ordeal Anguyo warned the victim not to make any noise. The other person Kabodi, also had sexual intercourse with the victim and after the rape, Anguyo left the victim helpless and ran off.

Due to a candle burning in the house; the victim was able to identify the Anguyo alias Kizza and the other assailant as Kabodi who took her money and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.